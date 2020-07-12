Rivers APC secretariat: Amaechi, Abe supporters clash

Kindly Share This Story:

Supporters of Rotimi Amaechi, a former governor of River State and present Minister of Transportation, and Magnus Abe, a former senator from Rivers, on Saturday, clashed over a directive for the closure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in the state.

Igo Aguma, who leads one of the factions, and loyal to Abe was declared chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, but he was later suspended from office by the Andrew Uchendu-led state executive committee (SEC) on the grounds that Aguma allegedly took critical decisions concerning the party without the committee members.

Uchendu, a former senator who represented Rivers East, said Sokonte Davis, former executive director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), had been appointed as new acting chairman.

A statement signed by the Aguma’s media aide, Livingston Nwechie, revealed that he gave the directive after sending a situation report to the national caretaker committee (NCC) chairman of the party on the activities of the APC in the state.

“In line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party” to pave way for reconciliation in the party.”

Aguma explained that the actions of Davies, who is leading another splinter group, is impeding on the reconciliation process which “is inimical to the party’s growth.

“The issues of further litigations by some members are contrary to the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari that all Court cases instituted by members of the party be withdrawn to pave the way for peace and reconciliation.”

“It is an affront and highly rebellious for Sokonte Davies and his splinter group to continue to dare the Court, President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Caretaker Committee of the party by taking further divisive steps to destroy the APC in Rivers state.

“The splinter group in Rivers APC, anchored by Mr Sokonte Davies, is strongly advised to immediately comply with the directive of the State Caretaker Committee of the party to shut down all factional secretariats in the state, including his own at 63 Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

“Sokonte Davies is reminded along with his splinter group that their actions are not promoting peace and reconciliation efforts in the state chapter. The Court has taken a decision confirming myself as Acting Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the party in the state, and all statutory members constituting the Committee.”

In his reaction, Ogbonna Nwuke, acting publicity secretary of the state APC, believed to be loyal to Amaechi, said: “Igo Aguma, having been suspended by 28 out of 38 statutory members, has lost the right to make any comments concerning the activities of the APC,” he said.

