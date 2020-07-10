Research, Diagnostic centre ready for use in Nasarawa – Gov Sule

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State Friday said his administration has taken concrete measures to carry out research and control infectious diseases through the establishment of a centre in lafia, the state capital.

The governor who stated this while inspecting the project explained that the projects was started by the immediate past administration in the state and completed by his administration because of his administration’s disposition to the health need of the people.

Governor Sule added that the projects which will soon be commissioned for full operations noted that the state government was partnering other organisations including Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to utilise the centre for the benefit of members of the public.

“We are in talking terms with partners, who have indicated interest to support us while we play our part to ensuring that the centre becomes fully operational for researches” Gov Sule said.

According to Governor Sule, NCDC had promised to establish molecular laboratory for infectious diseases including coronavirus, lassa fever, Ebola among others.

According to him, “We shall be commissioning the research centre very soon. I am happy to tell you that when this project will be fully equipped it shall served not only the purpose of treatment of the coronavirus alone but other infectious diseases like Ebola, lassa fever and even malaria, being a research centre, all of these are some of the reasons for establishing this centre.

” I will also want you to know that the equipping of the centre may not be done alongside with the commissioning, however, you are aware that NCDC visited the state days ago, which they were taken round by the deputy governor and the chief medical director.

