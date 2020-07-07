Repairs: FG to shut Third Mainland Bridge for 6 months

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

THE Federal Government said yesterday that it will shut the Third Mainland Bridge for six months for maintenance starting from Friday, July 24.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr. Kayode Popoola, who said this in Lagos, noted that consultations are ongoing for another phase of repair works to begin on the 11.8km bridge.

Popoola, who explained that the work will commence on the outward mainland section of the bridge, said: “One lane will be closed during the maintenance works, while the other lane remains open till the completion of the lane under repairs.”

He also noted that work will commence immediately on the closed lane while the completed lane will be open to traffic.

Pointing out that the ministry is working with relevant agencies to perfect traffic during the period, the Controller stated that the bridge has gone through a series of repair works and was shut in August 2018 for a three-day investigative maintenance check.

He stated that there have also been reports of some worn-out expansion joints on the structure, raising concerns over the state of the bridge.

