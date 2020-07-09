Real Madrid mulling move for Man United star

Kindly Share This Story:

Real Madrid are contemplating whether to revive their interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

At a time when the coronavirus pandemic will reduce spending in the transfer market, Pogba has made an impact alongside Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford.

ALSO READ: Solskjaer realistic on transfers but keen to keep Pogba

However, despite it being increasingly likely that the World Cup winner will continue his stay at the Premier League giants, it appears that one long-term admirer is not prepared to give up on his signature.

According to Get French Football News, Real boss Zinedine Zidane would back a renewed effort to tempt United into a sale.

The report suggests that Rennes’ refusal to part ways with Eduardo Camavinga may have led to the latest development.

Although Pogba only has one year left on his contract, United have the option of extending his deal by a further 12 months.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: