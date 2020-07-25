RCEA, RCHD brainstorm on global grants

Kindly Share This Story:

The Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic, District 9110 and Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan District 3150 today is life online for first of its kind, an international awareness programme on fundraising and global grants. This programme aims at empowering Rotary on ways to multiply funds for the club.

Featuring on the online programme is a guest speaker, AG Uday Pilani, Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan District 3150; Rtn Bola Oyeboade, Rotary District 9110 Governor; Club Secretary, Rtn Rocheet Abbi, global grant leader, and Chief convener, Rtn Vinod Kaurani, President, Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic District 9110.

Speaking on the online programme taking place this afternoon, the President, Rtn Vinod Kaurani said

that the webinar today Saturday 25, 2020 to share relevant knowledge of global grants in Rotary.

According to him, this also will basically form a collaborating attitude and spirit among clubs members across the globe in order to achieve various projects in a particular country as stipulated. Again, Rtn Vinod Kaurani said, “This collaboration calls for ideas, concepts, and funds related to the project as Rotary International provides a platform to achieve this and also provides additional support.

