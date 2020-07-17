Range Rover sport raises the bar again with new tech, engines

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

YEARS back, there was an auto advert which ran with the theme ‘there is nothing more to add’ in a certain automobile. Then, it looked like that particular car had almost everything you could imagine in a car but times have changed and there is always something to add everytime in an automobile. One of the brands that has proved this is Range Rover.

Land Rover is never tired of improving on dynamic Range Rover models, especially the Range Rover Sport. Hardly, has any year passed without the Range Rover getting an upgrade to enhance its appeal as the ultimate luxury performance sport utility vehicle. This tine around, a new generation of Land Rover’s six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines are confirmed for introduction on the Range Rover Sport line up. They come with 48V Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle, MHEV, diesel technology to the Range Rover Sport for the first time and are RDE2-certified. Developed in-house, the new in-line engine is available in D250, D300 and D350 variants, with power outputs ranging from 183kW to 258kW.

The SV Premium Palette paint colour range, which makes lustrous colours and Satin finishes available to all Range Rover Sport customers, has been refreshed with eight new colours including Tourmaline Brown, Amethyst Grey-Purple and Petrolix Blue. Inside, the purposeful cabin design and elegant details provide an undeniable sense of sporting luxury, while the seamlessly integrated Touch Pro Duo infotainment features enhance connectivity.

Advanced Tech: Enhancements to connectivity and security are also available for 21 Model Year Range Rover Sport models. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered as standard across all models, while up to eight 4G Wi-Fi connections can be made, keeping the driver and passengers connected at all times. The new embedded Spotify app also gives Spotify Premium subscribers instant access to millions of tracks and podcasts directly through Touch Pro Duo without the need to synchronise a smartphone with the vehicle.

Driver and passenger wellbeing has been enhanced with the Range Rover Sport’s Cabin Air Ionisation system, now with PM2.5 filtration. Simply controlled via a ‘Purify’ button within the touchscreen infotainment, the state-of-the-art set-up filters out fine dust particles and allergens, and neutralises odours, to provide a calm, relaxing, refined and healthy environment.

A full suite of safety and driver assistance technologies is available, including a choice of Drive Pro packs, plus Park and Park Pro packs. A configurable Interactive Driver Display and Head Up Display consolidate the Range Rover Sport’s range of technology features.

Two high-definition 10-inch Touch Pro Duo touchscreens form the centrepiece of the minimalist cabin. Fast and intuitive, the infotainment system combines finely engineered physical controls and a beautiful digital interface to deliver a truly connected driving experience. The twin touchscreens provide superior clarity and ease of use, with familiar tap, swipe and pinch-to-zoom control gestures on the upper screen. Customers can create shortcuts to preferred features on the customisable home screen.

Touch Pro Duo can dual-task, keeping maps on the upper touchscreen while providing easy access to further features on the lower display. By dividing information and controls logically between the two, the Range Rover Sport achieves an intuitive user experience where vital information remains in the driver’s view at all times.

The upper screen can be angled to counter glare and improve visibility. The fixed lower display manages more functional tasks such as climate control and seat and vehicle settings – including Terrain Response 2 functions. Two rotary Dynamic Dials within the lower screen are key to its design, controlling the cabin temperature, fan speed, seat climate and massage functions.

A range of LED headlight options across the Range Rover Sport line-up provide superior illumination. The energy-efficient lighting technology enhances the technical aspect of the exterior, while the light they produce is closer to daylight, making night driving less tiring.

All models feature signature daytime running lights, automatic headlights and power wash. The advanced LED technology offers four headlight options: Premium, Matrix, Pixel and Pixel-Laser. The standard Premium headlight package has 24 LEDs per vehicle, with Signature Running Lights and optional Auto High Beam Assist.

Power and efficiency

Alongside the existing range of powerful and refined petrol engines are the latest six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines that are smoother, more refined and more efficient than the engines they replace.

The new in-line designs meet Real Driving Emissions Step 2 (RDE2) standards and Euro 6d-final real-world driving compliance with 48V Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology boosting responses and fuel economy. As a result, the new Ingenium unit is one of the world’s leading clean diesel engines.

All the engines available play to the Range Rover Sport’s high-performance character, with the new D350 diesel powering the luxury performance SUV from 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds. With an impressive torque output of 700Nm, strong responses remain at the core of the Range Rover Sport experience and, with CO2 emissions of just 237g/km for the most powerful D350, customers gain traditional V8 diesel performance with six-cylinder efficiency.

Strong performance is backed up by an engaging drive that strikes a fine balance between dynamism and comfort. The Range Rover Sport’s advanced all-wheel drive and air suspension both constantly adapt and respond to road conditions, providing driver feedback and involvement, while retaining the superior refinement that customers expect. Lightweight aluminium construction is a key factor behind the Range Rover Sport’s agile handling and dynamic responses.

PHEV

The plug-in hybrid electric P400e is the most fuel-efficient Range Rover Sport and can drive up to 41km in full electric mode with zero tailpipe emissions. The powerful 300PS (221kW) Ingenium petrol engine combines with an 105kW electric motor for a combined 297kW, so performance is uncompromised. The PHEV powertrain accelerates the Range Rover Sport from 0-100km in 6.7 seconds while returning as low as 3.3l/100km in WLTP tests.

A new Mode 3 cable means a full charge takes less than three hours from a wall box or public charging point, compared to 7.5 hours via a regular Mode 2 cable.

* Ingenium diesel engines with 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) tech will be introduced to the sub-Sahara Africa market at a later stage. Introduction dates will be confirmed at a later date.

** The full range of Ingenium diesel engine outputs may be subject to market availability.

*** 4G Wi-Fi capabilities are subject to market availability.

