Publish projects you started, completed, commissioned, Inegbeniki challenges Obaseki

By Jimoh Babatunde

The leader of All Progressives Congress APC in Edo Central Senatorial District, Chief Francis Inegbeniki, has challenged Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to publish, in three newspapers, projects he started, completed and commissioned in the four years he has been governor.

Inegbeniki also described as misplaced aggression “Governor Godwin Obaseki and Edo State government’s unjust and malicious attacks on Capt Hosa Wells Okunbo”.

Inegbeniki bared his mind in a statement in Benin, saying the series of publications by Edo State government against Captain Okunbo “were completely mischievous and acts of irresponsibility”.

Inegbeniki said: “Let me advise the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, to start preparing his stewardship records and handover note because he (Obaseki) has been rejected by the people of Edo State, and does not deserve a second term.

“I challenge the Edo State government to publish in three Nigeria newspapers the number of projects that Godwin Obaseki started, completed and commissioned in the almost four wasted years.”

Inegbeniki noted that Godwin Obaseki’s poor performance and inability to provide purposeful leadership and deliver dividends of democracy to Edo people in the last three and half years will make it impossible for Obaseki to return for a second term.

“I am advising the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki, to start putting his stewardship records together and his handover note, because Edo people would want to know how the governor has managed the resources of the state for four years,” he added.

“Godwin Obaseki, who is unable to defend his failure in the last three and half years before Edo people, has chosen to misdirect his frustration against an innocent man, Capt Hosa Okunbo.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, the Director of the DSS, National Security Adviser, Inspector General of Police should hold Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Phillip Shaibu responsible for any violence that may happen in the state, before, during and after the coming governorship election.

“Captain Hosa Okunbo is not a governorship candidate of any of the 14 political parties contesting the September 19 election, so it is unimaginable and unexplainable why Godwin Obaseki and Edo State Government have decided to channel their anger and frustration him.

“Except, probably, Obaseki is already overwhelmed by his inevitable defeat on September 19.

“Godwin Obaseki should be reminded that his continued blackmail and attempt to malign the image of Capt Hosa Okunbo will fall flat, because Capt Okunbo has earned more respect, trust and confidence of Edo people, than an outgoing governor, who wasted four years.

“Capt Hosa Okunbo has only one vote, and one will wonder why Godwin Obaseki is attacking him over an election that would be decided by Edo electorate at the polls.”

