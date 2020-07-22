Prime Studio to rescue children in slums

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Conveners of the “Slum 2 Prime Initiative” have disclosed that the programme is focused on keeping children off the streets, reducing the crime rate, eradicating negative environmental influence, improving literacy and rekindling hope for their dreams, goals and aspirations.

Speaking at a press conference and the official unveiling of the programme’s first edition on Tuesday, 21st of July, 2020, the conveners disclosed that the programme was born out of a genuine and urgent need for the positive transformation of Nigeria.

The Creative Director of Prime Studio, Mr. Oluwaseun Adelowotan, in his speech, said: “The programme aims at transforming the society by empowering children in slums and remote communities with entrepreneurial skills and psychosocial support to enable them to realize their full potential and become social reformers.”

He added that the programme is designed to engage children productively and empower them through skill acquisition in the areas of photography, cinematography, set design, studio make-up among others, in order to build a springboard off the entrepreneurial foundation for them.

The Operations Manager of Prime Studio, Mr. Opeyemi Ogunmokun, who also spoke on the execution of the programme also disclosed that it is structured to hold annually and will begin in Lagos. He added that twenty (20) beneficiaries between the ages of 10 to 17 years will be selected across the five administrative divisions of Lagos state i.e. Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe, with special consideration to the children of Makoko area of Lagos state.

He said, “If we want to truly see that change and transformation we desire, we have to start from the foundation which is the children. Right now, nationwide, students have been out of school for more than four months, but we can’t leave them to roam the streets. This is why we want to productively engage them to the best of our capability and we believe every Nigerian can do the same”

Furthermore, the Studio Manager of the Multimedia giant, Mr Taiwo Irewunmi, also hinted newsmen that as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and in line with the 2030 Sustainable development Goals (SDGs), the initiative in conjunction with its partners, will also empower the best five students of the debut programme with basic multimedia equipment while others will be enrolled for an internship with Prime Studio.

He said, “as much as we would love to touch every life in the nook and cranny of these slums and remote areas; we must admit we do not have the financial, human and capital resource to do so. This is why we have streamlined this project to cater for twenty beneficiaries across Lagos state for a start.”

Adelowotan, however, enjoined well-meaning and more capable Nigerians to support the cause, which he believes will be immensely beneficial to the society at large.

