Potential candidates for EFCC chairmanship

Following the suspension and continued interrogation of the former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, for alleged corruption, several names have been touted to replace him, as the head of the anti-graft agency.

Here’s a lowdown of some of the possible replacements as the EFCC seeks to continue its fight against corruption.

Mohammed Umar Abba (Director of Operations, EFCC)

Mohammed Umar Abba who serves as the current Director of Operations has been touted to lead the anti-graft agency in the interim.

Mohammed Abba hails from Kano State, and is one of the most senior officers in the EFCC.

Bala Ciroma (Commissioner of Police, FCT)

Bala Ciroma, who hails from Yobe State, joined the Nigerian Police Force on March 3, 1990 as a Superintendent of Police.

A graduate of Geography from the University of Maiduguri, he served as Director of Operations of EFCC, from 2004 to 2008. He also served as Deputy Commissioner of Operations, FCT Command from 2012-2013.

He has also held command posts in Kano, and Plateau states.

Ahmad Abdulrahman (Commissioner of Police, Enugu Command)

Ahmad Abdulrahman has been in charge of the Enugu Police Command since 2019.

He is a graduate of Political Science and Administration from the University of Sokoto.

He also holds a double Masters Degree in Criminal Justice and Conflict, Preace and Strategic Studies from Kaduna State University in addition to a post-graduate certificate in Corruption Studies from the University of Hong Kong.

Until his posting to Enugu, CP Abdurrahman was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Intelligence at the FCID, Abuja.

Vanguard

