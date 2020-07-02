Post COVID-19 repositioning: CREN endorses Nigeria-Eastern Europe Business Summit and Expo Skopje-2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By OLasunkanmi Akoni

The Council For Renewable Energy Nigeria (CREN), has thrown its weight behind the Nigeria Eastern Europe Business Summit and Expo, NEEBSE, set to hold at the Marriott Hotel, Skopje North Macedonia from in September 2020 as part of preparations for a better post-COVID-19 repositioning.

CREN members, which include the majority of the leading Renewable Energy companies in Nigeria and beyond, as well as many key African players will be in Skopje to participate in the summit.

Secretary-General of CREN, Mr. Sam Ifeanyi Nwosu, in an official endorsement/partnership letter dated 29th June, said, “We extend our congratulations to the Organizers of the NEEBSE, and especially on the basis for this year’s summit, geared towards mutually beneficial investment partnerships and finance opportunities for various Sectors including Renewable Energy projects. As the umbrella association of Clean Energy stakeholders in Nigeria, we are enthused at the possibilities of this event and we heartily endorse this event.

“We will partner with you as endorsing partners and including bringing in all other associated organizations, we shall endeavor to actively promote and include incentives that will stimulate their major participation, recommend Speakers, work with you to populate pitch sessions to increase expo profile and impact, and Actively collaborate with your organization on any other value additions for the event’s success,” Nwosu stated.

Mr. Oni Lanre of Black Swan innovations, one of the facilitators of the Summit, who spoke on the endorsement by CREN, expressed optimism that the Summit will yield fruitful results.

“At BSI-AS, we believe our future requires collective action to the challenges we face. We are excited to build bridges, connections, and partnerships through this event because we believe in genuine collaboration to safeguard the future for everyone. NEEBSE is collaborating with various reputable professional bodies like CREN, world-class Institutions, private companies, and communities across the globe, Supporting and inspiring solutions to one of the most pressing challenges currently faced by Nigerians, Electricity,” he said.

“We thank the leadership of CREN and the members for the endorsement and we assure you that Our commitment to delivering a world-class summit & Expo event is unchanged,” he added.

The NEEBSE-2020 is designed to be the largest Afro-European’s industry platform. It is a 4-day business Summit and Expo that will open up trade, business, investment and economic opportunities for Nigerian businesses and their counterparts from the Balkans states of Croatia; Bosnia and Herzegovina; Slovenia; Serbia; Montenegro; Kosovo; Macedonia; Romania; Bulgaria; Albania; Greece; and, Turkey. Major investors from these countries are looking at the opportunities presented by the risen Nigerian population and are looking forward to closing deals with them in areas of productive partnerships; strategic business collaborations; and endorsement deals.

Oni explained; “For a better post-COVID-19 repositioning, the CREN notably invites stakeholders within the Renewable Energy value chain to actively participate in the summit and seek opportunities within Nigeria’s untapped Space. Nigeria is the next renewable Energy frontier in Africa and offers tremendous potential for investment.”

