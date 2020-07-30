Breaking News
Translate

Port Harcourt DisCo introduces code to eliminate ghost workers

On 4:50 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Port Harcourt DisCo introduces code to eliminate ghost workers

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) says it has introduced staff verification code to eliminate ghost workers and impersonation of its employees.

The Port Harcourt DisCo’s acting Manager of Corporate Communications, Mrs Chioma Aninwe, made this known in a statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Aninwe said the staff verification code was designed to end the activities of impersonators who present themselves as staff of PHED to defraud customers.

READ ALSO: Ghost Workers’ Probe: Kwara suspends Permanent Secretary, others

“The new technology was launched recently by Managing Director of PHED, Dr Henry Ajagbawa, to authenticate real staff of the company,” she said.

She said the verification was part of several measures put in place by the company to serve customers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!