Porsche delivers 116,964 vehicles in first half

DESPITE several weeks of closure of its centres across the globe due to COVID-19 pandemic, Porcche still delivered 116,964 vehicles in the first half of the year. This figure represents 12 per cent decline in new car delivery to the same period last year.

The Cayenne was the most popular model with a total of 39,245 units sold, followed by 34,430 Macan vehicles. With 16,919 deliveries representing an increase of two per cent, the iconic 911 sports car enjoyed great popularity. The Taycan likewise continues to be well received by customers: Porsche delivered 4,480 units in the first half of the year within the context of a staggered market launch.

A relatively positive trend is evident in the markets of Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Here, Porsche supplied a total of 55,550 cars to customers in the first half of 2020. With 39,603 deliveries, China remains the sports car manufacturer’s largest single market in terms of volume. In addition, Korea and Japan were strong markets in the region with sales of 4,242 and 3,675 units respectively, each showing double-digit growth rates over the previous year. 32,312 cars were delivered to European customers, while in the US, 24,186 vehicles were handed over to customers between January and June.

“We see positive tendencies, although we continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus crisis in the second quarter, especially in the US and Europe. A crucial factor here was the month of April, when almost all Porsche Centres in these markets were still closed,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.

“In addition, we enjoyed a very strong second quarter in 2019 as the comparative period. We remain confident, however, and are full of energy as we tackle the challenges in the second half of the year. The continuing positive development in China and other Asian markets will help us here, too.” According to von Platen, the situation in Europe has been easing since May, even though things are not yet entirely back to normal.

