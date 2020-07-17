Police refute Wike, say IGP, Rivers CP aware of Nunieh’s home invasion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has said the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and Commissioner of Police in the state, Joseph Mukan, were aware of the invasion of home of the former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Joy Nunieh, by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police Command, DSP. Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike who had rescued Nunieh from the siege was quoted to have said; “I called the Commissioner of Police, he said he was not aware. They said it’s the IGP Monitoring Team, but I have spoken to the authorities, they said the IG is not even aware.

“For me, if there is any crime against Dr Joy Nunieh, I will not back her. Some say she is not in my party, so I shouldn’t intervene, but she’s a Rivers daughter.”

Omoni stated that it was wrong for anyone to say that the police officers that attempted to arrest Nunieh, Thursday, were fake, adding that the presence of Mobile policemen could authenticate their legality.

The police spokesman said the team were sent from Abuja to effect the arrest on Nunieh, adding that the officers on arrival in the state registered their presence at the state police headquarters where they got a go-ahead order from the CP.

He said: “We state that the Officers who were at the residence of the former Ag. MD Joi Nunieh were from the IGP Monitoring Team in Abuja and were here on Official assignment.

“That before they proceeded to her residence, they observed due protocols and requisite standard operating procedures,including going through the processes of arriving themselves at the Headquarters with their Investigation Activities duly signed and approved by the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G Mukan psc (+)

“That they went to her residence with Mobile Policemen, suggesting of course that they were there on official duty and not illegal duty as speculated.

“That, the reference indicating that the Officers were there without the directive of the CP nor the IGP is preposterous and most unfortunate, hence should be discountenanced and disregarded.”

