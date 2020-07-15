Police recover toy gun, kill kidnapper, rescue two victims in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday shot dead a suspected kidnapper along Shagamu-Ijebu Ode road and rescued two of their victims.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Oyeyemi said: “The incident happened when the DPO Shagamu, SP Okiki Agunbiade was on routine patrol with his men and sighted a Sienna vehicle with registration number MUS 86 FN with some occupants whose suspicious look attracted the attention of the policemen which prompted them to stop the said car.

“Rather than the driver to stop, he sped off towards Ijebu-Ode road consequent upon which the DPO ordered his men to chase them.

“Upon realisation that they are being pursued, the men in the car started firing at the policemen while on the move and the policemen fired back.

“They later jumped down, abandoned the car and ran into the bush, the policemen chased them into the bush and shot one of them dead while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Rescued from the abandoned car are a National Youth Corp member, identified as Okoroji Agnes attached to Federal Girls’ College, Sagamu and one Tawa Sosanwo.”

Oyeyemi said that “the two victims narrated how they were kidnapped at various locations by the hoodlums who were taken them to unknown destinations before police intercepted them on the road.

“Their operational car was recovered with the following items: One black toy gun, one gold wristwatch, One Samsung Galaxy S7 phone, one cutlass, and one black wristwatch.”

The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson who was full of praise for the gallantry display of his men, appealed to members of the public especially hospitals to inform the police if anybody with gunshots injury is seen in their area.

He also assured the members of the public that the fleeing members of the gang will be hunted for and arrested within the shortest possible time.

