Police kill one kidnapper, rescue two victims in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command shot dead a suspected kidnapper along Shagamu-Ijebu Ode road and rescued two of their victims.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, yesterday, said, “the killing took place when the DPO Shagamu, SP Okiki Agunbiade, was on routine patrol with his men and sighted a Sienna bus with number plates: MUS 86 FN with some occupants whose suspicious look attracted the attention of the policemen which prompted them to stop the said car”.

“Rather than the driver to stop, he sped off towards Ijebu-Ode road consequent upon which the DPO ordered his men to chase them”.

“When the kidnappers realized that they were being pursued, the men in the car started firing at the policemen while on the move and the policemen fired back”.

“They later jumped down, abandoned the car and ran into the bush while the policemen chased them into the bush and shot one of them dead while others escaped with gunshot injuries”.

“Rescued from the abandoned car is a National Youth Corp member, identified as Okoroji Agnes attached to Federal Girls’ College, Sagamu and one Tawa Sosanwo”.

Oyeyemi said that ” the two victims narrated how they were kidnapped at various locations by the hoodlums who were taking them to unknown destinations before police intercepted them on the road”.

“Their operational car was recovered with the following items: One black toy gun, one gold wristwatch, One Samsung Galaxy S7 phone, one cutlass, and one black wristwatch”.

