Police arrests kidnapper in Delta community

-As UPU Youth wing President Commends Delta State Police Command

-Says Prayers Of Urhobo Youths Already Yielding Results

The Police in Abraka headed by CSP Hassan Jimoh has arrested a kidnapper in Eku Town in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, following a tip-off from a farmer, Mr Ochuko Agbarho.

Agbarho is said to have engaged in a fight with one of the kidnappers \after he (Agbarho) ran into him in the bush on his way to a palm tree farm at about 8a.m on Sunday 28th June 2020.

It was learnt that two of the three-man gang, tried to kidnap Agbarho to their hideout that we gathered was not far from the said farm in a bushy area in Eku.

Agbarho is said to have struggled with the kidnappers, using his cutlass to cut one of them on the head, before escaping.

However, they shot at him and injured him in his chest, but he was able to struggle into Eku town and reported the issue to the Police and Eku Vigilante Group.

The vigilante and Abraka Policemen immediately went into the bush but discovered that they had relocated from the hut where they kept the two victims that were kidnapped from Ughelli.

The kidnapper was arrested after a painstaking and rigorous manhunt by the police team and vigilante men while the other two escaped.

A police source in Abraka confirmed the arrest to our correspondent.

He said: “We have arrested one of the kidnappers and he is making useful statements to us. We are currently tracking the others and we will bring them to justice.”

According to the farmer, the two kidnappers he encountered were masked, adding that he has been going to that bush for over five years now but was shocked to discover that there was a kidnapper’s den there.

The arrested kidnapper disclosed that he was learning how to do POP in buildings before he was introduced to the illicit business of kidnapping for ransom by one Mr. Believe.

He added: “After our encounter with the farmer, we knew that we were in trouble and had to hide in the bush till midnight before we went into Eku town to sleep in Power’s place. But, I was caught and the other two are on the run.

“One of our victims is a former king in Oleh. We let him go last night so he can go bring money then we will release his friend’s son.”

“I am 26 years old and from Edo State. My mother resides in Warri while my father is in Evboesi.”

Reacting to the news of the apprehension of the kidnappers by the police, the Ethnic National President of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Youth wing, Worldwide, Comrade Efemena Kelly Umukoro, said: “I am very excited with this news. When the kidnapping in Urhobo land became worrisome, we decided to go spiritual. I called the CAN Chairman over our 7-day fasting and prayer programme. He told me that before the programme ends, results will come in and now we have been getting results.

“Two days into the programme, Alex Egedegbe, a youth leader in an Urhobo Community was released from kidnapper’s den and now today again another kidnapper has been caught.”

The youth president commended the gallantry of the Nigeria Police Force in Delta State Command under the leadership of CP Hafiz M. Inuwa and especially the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Abraka, CSP Jimoh Hassan for their gallantry display which has helped to regain the trust and confidence of Deltans on the Nigeria police.

He added: “I call on every criminally-minded Urhobo youth or strangers to leave Urhobo land because Delta central is not a safe haven for criminals.” He posited that at the end of the fasting and prayers, a curse will be placed on anyone engaged in an evil act in Urhobo land and that they will die.

“They must leave our land in peace or they will be destroyed into pieces.

“It is time for the Urhobo Nation to return back to God because only God can give us true peace and security.

“We have also asked God to expose all Urhobo youths or other ethnic groups’ youths who are involved in crime and criminality in Delta Central and Delta State. It has started happening already.

“I am glad that we did not approach the situation through violence but we bent our knees in prayers to God.” … And he has answered us,” he said

He encouraged other policemen to take a clue from the gallantry of Abraka Divisional Policemen in tackling crime and criminality, saying by so doing the situation of insecurity in the country would be reduced drastically.

VANGUARD

