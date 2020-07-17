Police arrest 38 suspected drug dealers, 1,545 thugs in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Police Command, Thursday, says it has arrested and charged to court 38 suspected drug dealers and about 1,545 thugs in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Habu A. Sani disclosed this when he received the Executive Director, League for Societal Protection Against Drug Abuse, Ambassador Maryam Hassan on a courtesy visit to the command.

CP Sani said the command also recovered about 1,555 machetes and seized 56 bags, 1,689 parcels of Indian hemp, 11 cartons of codeine, 11 drums of Suck & Die and 518 cartons of other intoxicating substances.

According to him: “Upon assumption of office at the Command on November 21, 2019, and having received briefs from departmental heads and the State crime-mapped, we immediately launched the Police Campaign Against Daba, Drug Abuse and Other Vices, POCADOV, which led to the serene atmosphere enjoyed in the state today. So far, 38 drug dealers and 1545 thugs (‘Yan-Daba) were arrested and charged to court.

The command has also recovered 1,555 machetes, 56 bags, 1,689 parcels of Indian hemp, 11 cartons of codeine, 11 drums of Suck & Die as well as 518 cartons of other intoxicating substances.”

The Police commissioner thanked the team for the visit, noting that in the era of community policing, the command was ready to partner with them in fighting the menace of drug abuse to a standstill.

Earlier, the Executive Director, League for Societal Protection Against Drug Abuse, Ambassador Maryam Hassan commended the Commissioner for his doggedness and successes recorded in combating the menace of Drug Abuse & Thuggery (Daba) which have been reduced to the barest minimum in the state. Hassan further stated that there is a relationship between drug abuse and crime including rape.

“With the strategies and crime-analysis we witnessed in the Command, we are sure that the Command can overcome any security challenge. Therefore, we are ready to give all the necessary support and cooperation,” Hassan stated.

