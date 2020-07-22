Police allegedly shoot motorcyclist dead,  injure four, during protest in Ogun 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

A commercial motorcyclist was allegedly shot dead during a protest at Ojodu Berger area of Ogun State, by a policeman attached to Adigboluja police division.

Four others, who sustained bullet wounds, were being treated at the hospital at the time of writing this report.

Vanguard gathered that motorcyclists were protesting the hike in toll collection by the newly created Riders and owners of Motorcycle organization, ROMO, from N200 to N500.

One of the protesters, Kunle Idowu, explained that riders were only informed of the increase at about 10 am yesterday and protested against it.

He said an argument between the motorcyclists and members of the union ensued.

According to him: “Some ROMO members came in with policemen from Adigboluja station. When the policemen arrived they started spraying us teargas and shooting indiscriminately. In the process, a stray bullet hit one of us, Abdulah, killing him on the spot. Four other persons were also hit by bullets.

“The policemen also beat some of our members who couldn’t run and took away many motorcycles. I don’t know why they are treating us like this? We are also citizens of this country”.

The protesters also alleged that some of their members and passengers were arrested by the Police at Kosoko junction, the boundary between Lagos and Ogun State.

They also alleged that the Divisional Police Officer, Adigboluja division led the team, adding that about 100 motorcycles were taken away by the Police.

Vanguard News

