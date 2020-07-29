Plot to unseat AGF Malami uncovered, efforts to petition Buhari fail

Kindly Share This Story:

A leaked document and email from a Nigerian (name withheld), who chairs an Anti-corruption NGO, indicates a desperate move to cast aspersions against the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The Chairman of Integrity Group Against Corruption, Mr Bello Gambo Iliya showed the leaked email to reporters in Kano on Tuesday.

The leaked email titled “Complaint Against Malami” was dated Monday 27th July 2020. The email was intended to garner support from civil society organisations.

The letter reads” Dear Colleagues, I am checking to know if you and your organisation will be interested in jointly signing this document and any other Comrades you know. Please kindly revert ASAP.

Thanks

The writer of the email was demanding support to petition President Muhammadu Buhari against the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Recall that for days, it appears their efforts to get people to own the document failed as he resorted to emailing some NGOs to achieve their sinister motive.

It was clearly verified that the said man was busy struggling to get support from civil society organisations against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Mr Bello, therefore, appealed to Malami to remain resolute in the fight against corruption, adding that “peoples like that are survivalists trying to revive themselves through sponsorship against authorities fighting corruption in the country”.

