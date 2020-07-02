Playing for Super Eagles will be a dream come true – Haruna Garba

Kindly Share This Story:

Now playing for Debreceni VSC, Nigerian striker Haruna Garba who has always been a fan of soccer since childhood is passionate about playing for his dear country in near future.

Garba, 26, hopes to wear the green and white Nigerian Jersey and make the country proud.

“It would be nice to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. In fact, playing for the Super Eagles will be an honour and a dream come true for me. That’s the pride of every player to play for their respective nations. I want to make my country proud with soccer,” he said.

From Gombe State to Malta, Haruna Garba started his football career in Nigeria before his life changing move to Europe.

He recalls, “I started from a local club side before I joined Nigeria Professional Football League side (NPFL) Gombe United. My football journey started when I joined my friends in my Estate to play street soccer. I also played in school as part of an amateur team we call Brazil. As a team, we were winning games and competitions at our level. We were so good then and regarded as the best around town.

One game led to the other and I joined Texaco. I scored two goals for the team in my first game even as I came in as a substitute. Those goals helped us to win the game and I became one of their favourites.”

Continuing, Haruna Garba hinted that he moved from Texaco after 3 years to another team, Yarma Light.

“They are both in same city where we played a pro league. Then in the second year, Gombe United came along. Luckily for me, I was scouted by Finnish agents and that was how I moved to Europe,” he said.

Garba’s professional career in Europe kick started from Lithuanian FK Krouja, to Sliema in Malta, then Hamrun Spartans Malta, then Dubai FC, to Sweden Djurgarden IF, to Gzira United and now Debreceni VSC.

