Pirates blow up Addax facility, abducts 10 workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

Pirates, yesterday, attacked Addax off-shore facility, operators of the OML 126, abducted 10 of its workers to an unknown location.

Confirming the development, Mr Emmanual Maiguwa, General Secretary, Maritime Security Providers Association of Nigeria, MASPAN, said he could not say much on the matter because details were still sketchy.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Addax Petroleum Development (Nigeria) Limited, said: “At about 0420hrs on July 2, 2020, there was attack by pirates on BWO’s FPSO Sendje Berge on contract to Addax Petroleum in OML 126, Offshore Nigeria. Government and security agencies have been alerted in this regard.

READ ALSO:

“Details of the attack are still sketchy at this time and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Also, speaking on the development, Captain Waredi Enisouh, a former Director of Shipping Development at Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, said if the socio-economic challenges of the region were not taken care of, those kinds of situation will continue to repeat itself from time to time.

He said even the United States of America cannot protect itself 24/7, talk less of Nigeria and suggested that the region has to be developed to meet the aspiration and yearnings of people of the region.

He explained that attacking the platforms in the sea was a very expensive venture, adding that it was desperation that would push people to do that.

He said: “To attack somebody or attack a platform at sea is a very expensive venture even for those carrying out the act.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: