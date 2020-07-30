Peru passes 400,000 coronavirus cases

Kindly Share This Story:

Peru on Wednesday passed 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health ministry said, after the largest daily increase in infections for more than six weeks.

Nearly 19,000 people have died as a result of the disease nationwide, and the country has recorded more COVID-19 cases than anywhere in Latin America except for Brazil and Mexico.

There were 204 additional deaths in the last 24 hours and 5,678 infections over the same period — the highest daily number of new cases since June 12.

Peru began lifting a nationwide lockdown on July 1 for most regions of the country, including the capital Lima.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: