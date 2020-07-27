People Talk: On revelations of massive fraud in NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

“This government has once again shown its ineptitude to handle matters like this. It is shocking that lawmakers benefited from massive fraud through fictitious projects.

“How can we trust a system that keeps failing us? I would suggest another committee be set up to probe the fraud in the agency.”

— Tanimola Oluwatoyin, Accountant.

“The alleged financial recklessness in NDDC is very alarming. I wonder if there are people with genuine interest for this country. How can a few people settle themselves with fund meant for the development of a region and still be bold to talk about it? This is really disheartening.” — Oluboka Samuel, Graphics Designer

“The allegation of misappropriation of funds in NDDC make me wonder if the sons and daughters of Niger Delta are truly competent to preside over the commission.

“The NDDC should be dissolved because nothing has been achieved with over 12,000 abandoned projects.” — Adeola Osunkoya, Mediaprenuer

“There is no account whatsoever of how the money has been spent therefore the chairman should be brought to justice and everyone involved should be given adequate punishment.

“Release of funds to commission should be made more rigid for accountability.” —Temidayo Adebimpe, Content Writer

“The way out of this mess is that staff of NDDC should be picked from all the communities in the region. Budget for projects should then be made across board because no community representative will allow his or her people to suffer. I also suggest stiff punishment for looters.” — Sule Adijat, Trader

“Government should bring experts from foreign countries to manage NDDC funds. Staff of the commission should be made to take oath of office in the traditional way.

“For instance, Yoruba staff should swear with Ogun (god of iron.) This will stop corruption in the agency.” —Darlington Olisah, Entrepreneur

Vanguard News Nigeria.

