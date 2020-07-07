People Talk: Hushpuppi’s arrest, extradition over alleged fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bode Adelaja & Olayinka Latona

“If I have my way, Hushpuppi will rot in prison for defrauding innocent people and misrepresenting Nigerians. Secondly, his friends and associates here in Nigeria should be investigated in order to stamp out evil ones like him in the society and serve as a deterrent to suspects like him.” ——Oguntola Oluwatoyin, Chef

“Nigerians travelling abroad for dubious purposes should have a rethink because it may no longer be business as usual. Some people are trying their best to rebrand Nigeria while some suspected criminals like Hushpuppi are trying to dent it. Honestly, he deserves severe punishment.” —Olowooki Augustine, Businessman

“This will be a lesson to Nigerian detectives because if it were to be in Nigeria, he would go unpunished and will be celebrated as a hero when he must have bought his way through. Where is our pride if we keep celebrating criminality amidst us and what do we stand to achieve?” ——Toyin Olabade, Entertainer

“It was clear from the onset that he was into fraudulent activities from his lifestyle and affluence on social media. It wasn’t a shock to many because they couldn’t link his source of income with his lifestyle. However not many predicted his extradition to the US as it wasn’t first of many cases.” — Blessing Okoli, Writer

“Like every other alleged fraudster, let the law decide Hushpuppi’s fate. If he had other opportunities to thrive genuinely, maybe he would’ve taken advantage of that. Until our government deliberately increases universal access to opportunities, cybercrime will never cease.” — Jude M. Youth Advocate

“The rate at which the image of our country is being tarnished globally is becoming so alarming, and it’s a pity that this has blocked so many opportunities against Nigerians with good intentions. This Hushpuppi case would definitely serve as a lesson to whosoever is comfortable with crime.” — Adegbile Victor, Realtor

