People Talk: Demolition of Nigeria High Commission buildings in Ghana

“Nigerian government has a lot to do in term of repositioning the nation’s image because such act can easily give way to xenophobic attack or put the life of Nigerians in Ghana in danger.

“I am seriously concerned about the safety of Nigerians in Ghana as a result of this incident.” — Mrs Funmi Olusegun, Businesswoman

“Africans joined the “Black Lives Matter” protest but the truth is that we have to stop the xenophobic attacks in Africa before the Europeans take us seriously.

“Although Ghana has apologised over the matter, our government need to urgently review its diplomatic policy especially in Africa.” — Dahunsi Olabode, Content creator

“The most annoying thing is no arrest was made by the Ghanaian government immediately after the demolition.

“The apology by Ghana is an afterthought because President Nana Akufo-Addo ought to have acted fast to save the situation moreso when the demolition was supervised by security personnel.” — Esther Jacobs, Caterer

“After series of protests by Nigerians in Ghana, the first thing Nigeria ought to have done is to ascertain the cause of the demolition and this will lead us to the way forward.

“The action is a clear affront on the image of Nigeria in the international scene.” —Nurudeen Alowonle, Artisan

“Both Nigeria and Gnana government should find a lasting solution to this scenario by re-jigging their relationship. Else, there will be chaos and everything will be messed up.

“Of what use is it if we start pursuing one another as it was done about three decades ago.” —Toheeb Mojeed, Student

“Nigeria government should take firm stand on this issue to avoid other countries taking us for granted. If we allow this to pass without doing anything, I bet you other African countries will do worst than what Ghana has done to us. We must teach Ghana a lesson for that action” —Omotayo Michael, Student

