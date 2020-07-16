People Talk: Agitation for Igbo presidency in 2023 (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja & Olayinka Latona

“If truly we are one nation, the political class must respect the rule of zoning and relinquish power to the South-East come 2023. Since the advent of democratic governance, the Igbos have consistently been marginalised. It is only fair that we also give them the opportunity to rule.” — Shokoya John, Health Practitioner

“The persistent division in the country and the continued absence of the Igbo people in crucial decision making in the country over the years warrants that the agitation for an Igbo president in 2023 be carefully deliberated and acted on earnestly.” — Victor Alagbe, Engineer

“In the spirit of fairness, an Igbo presidency is long overdue. Other major ethnic groups in the country have rule the country since the return to civil rule in 1999. The agitation is apt in order to give every group a sense of belonging.” -Oluwole Fapohunda, Property Advisor

“The Constitution of Nigeria guarantees the right to vote and be voted for. Unfortunately various political parties have introduced tactics to deceive Nigerians. Why should some people sit in their comfort zone and determine the fate of Nigerians by telling us who should rule us?” — Bose Adeniji, Artist

“I wonder why people are clamouring for an Igbo president when there are thousands of capable Nigerians from other tribes. Be it Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba, all we need is a person who has good character. We need someone who truly cares for our welfare.” — Dawodu Ladun, Hairdresser

“Nigerians are insatiable when it comes to leadership. They said OBJ was strict, Goodluck Jonathan incompetent and President Buhari is a dictator. Let us pray for a president after God’s heart not necessarily from a particular tribe. All we need is a good leader.” — Adedoyin Okedero, Gospel Artist

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: