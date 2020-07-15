People Talk: Agitation for Igbo presidency in 2023 (1)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

“I don’t think Igbo presidency is feasible in 2023. Their chance is very slim. A typical Hausa man is not ready to relinquish power. However, for the Igbos to rule, there is need for their leaders to put their house in order, cooperate and unite with one another.” —Ugbodaga Anethekai, Engineer

“Every well-meaning Nigerian should key into this project and ensure the emergence of an Igbo president, with the insistence on every major political party fielding an Igbo candidate in 2023. The Igbo political class has a major role to play too, by forging a united front.” —-Nnemeka Blessing, Fashion Designer

“An Igbo presidency in 2023 is a project that must be realised because it will form the foundation for the end of the feeling of marginalisation from one of the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria; the success will bring an end to the injustice against the Igbos”. —- Jimoh Williams, Educator

“The present crop of Igbo political leaders appear weak, lack unity and cooperation and often do not know or refuse to play what it takes to negotiate profitably for their people. If truly, they are interested in presidency come 2023, they should do away with all forms of selfishness.” —- Tomiwa Adediran, Secretary

“This agitation is born out of ruminations over past occurrences of over four decades as well as recent events. No tribe is more Nigerian than other tribes. My fellow Igbo brothers and sisters should jettison the negativities of the past and work towards a better Nigeria.” —Olanrewaju Damilare, Student

“I don’t think we should actually be focused on which tribe the next president comes from but on what the person has to offer. Separating this country along ethnical and tribal lines has proven to be dastardly in the past. We mustn’t make the same mistake now.” –Olaoye Oluwatosin, Property Advisor.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: