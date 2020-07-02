Peace/Security: Nigerian Army honours Osanebi for his support

Kindly Share This Story:

The 63rd Brigade, Nigerian Army, Asaba on Wednesday honoured Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, member representing Ndokwa East State constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly for his contributions and support to the brigade and the general populace.

Presenting the award to the lawmaker and empowerment master, the Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Jalo thanked the immediate past Deputy Speaker for his kind gestures and magnanimity.

Osanebi who was surprised at the award was honoured during the inauguration of recently completed projects in the Brigade temporary complex Asaba, to mark this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration ( NADCEL).

Osanebi had joined the Commander in receiving the Governor of Delta State Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by the Chief Of Staff, David Edevbie and the General Officer Commanding the 6th Division of the Nigerian Army ( Port Harcourt), Maj-Gen FO Agugo, for the commissioning, when he was called upon for the commendation and subsequent award.

Osanebi thanked the army for the honour and recognition, adding that the award will spur him to do more for the masses and his humble support to consolidate on government’s effort in building peace and security.

READ ALSO :

He further congratulated the Commander of the Brigade, Brig. Gen. Jalo on his achievements in the shortest time he was posted to the Asaba Brigade, noting that the projects inaugurated today will enhance good working condition for the officers and men of the Brigade.

Osanebi further thanked the Governor of Delta State for his “evident support“ to the Brigade noting that the Governor has always made security of lives and property in Delta, top of his priorities, no wonder the massive support to the army and other security agencies in the state.

Some of the projects inaugurated today in the Brigade include a brand new medical centre with various departments, The Nigerian Army Post Exchange (NAPEX)/Kitchen, worship centres- a chapel and a mosque, a K9 kennel with dogs for special investigations among others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: