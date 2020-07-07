PDP’s strategy boosts Ize-Iyamu’s profile says APC Campaign Organization

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant Campaign Organization in Edo State has described the peoples democratic party, PDP strategy in the state as empty.

Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organization in a statement signed by its Director of Communication and Media Prince John Mayaki described the PDP’s recent publication of an old interview that featured Ize-Iyamu as a deliberate conflation of facts to malign the person of Pastor Ize-Iyamu whose soaring popularity as the preferred choice of the people irks the divided party.

He said: “The PDP spokesman deliberately twisted facts and misrepresented happenings of yesteryears to look like a recent happening just to malign Pastor Ize-Iyamu in the eyes of the people who hold and will continue to hold him in high esteem.”

“For the records, there is no recent interview granted by the Edo State leading gubernatorial candidate and next governor. Just as there was no interview, there is as well no confession to any crime or wrongdoing.”

“The fact is that PDP in one of its character traits of misinformation, shamelessly exhumed and republished online, an old video that went viral on Monday night in which Ize-Iyamu was clarifying several allegations.”

“Unfortunately, rather than taunt the people’s sensibilities, the sensitive internet users, who were not fooled, promptly deleted their initial posts with apologies after realizing the interview was dated and the content absolved Pastor Ize-Iyamu of any wrongdoing.”

“While those who truly watched the video, with no bias or malice, described Ize-Iyamu as an honest and upright man who tried to put facts in their proper perspective, the PDP blind itself to reason embarked on a misguided mission to muddle things up.”

“Rather than achieve their desired damage, the video helped the public see the trajectory of this happenstance and the unscrupulous nature of the divided PDP.”

“It’s sad and hypocritical that the same PDP that stood with and supported Ize-Iyamu’s aspiration in 2016, the same year that the said video interview was granted and released still went ahead to republish the same video with a twisted narrative.”

