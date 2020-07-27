PDP replies Ondo govt on violence, thuggery allegations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state has responded to the allegations that violence and thuggery characterized the party’s primary whereby part of the venue, the International Event Centre, the Dome, was destroyed by the state government.

Its Director of Media and Publicity, Zadok Akintoye said in a statement that “the allegation reeks of sheer falsehood, least expected from the Chief Security Officer of a State.

“Without any feeling of hysteria for his trumped-up allegation, it is important to let the governor realise that as an attestation to the peaceful conduct of the primary poll, virtually all those who contested against the winner of the election issued respective statements, commending the peaceful conduct of the PDP primary election.

“Besides, not a single word of complaint has so far been expressed by the management of the state-owned event centre, that there was damage of any sort, at the facility.

“How would one describe the orgies of violent acts unleashed on perceived strongholds of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by heavily armed thugs, fighting the cause of the governor.

” lf there is anyone promoting thuggery, it is Akeredolu’s desperate party, the APC, under his leadership. That is why he should first remove the log in his eyes before taking out the candy in our mouths.

“Fact is; Aketi is afraid of PDP’s Eyitayo Jegede’s emergence and it is understandable. If he’s a man of honour, he should just withdraw from the race and stop wasting the scarce resources of Ondo State on a project that is destined to fail.

