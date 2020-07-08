PDP intact, focuses on taking Anambra in 2021– Nwobu

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra said the party had mustered enough vigour and determination to win the 2021 governorship election in the state.

Nwobu, who made the expression while speaking to newsmen in Awka on Tuesday described the party as, ” intact and united”.

He said that PDP had remained the most organised and focused party in Anambra and that the crisis situation that was being created by enemies of the party existed only in their imagination.

The chairman said the party was firm and stood by its disciplinary measures against some errant members while dismissing the claims of a factional leadership as mere rumour.

According to him, we will not allow any individual or group of individuals to derail the objectives of the party.

“PDP is as strong as ever in Anambra state, the leadership is focused, we remain undaunted, all the efforts of fifth columnists will not in any way distract us.

“We are determined to take control of power in Anambra not for the sake of taking control of power but to give Anambra people purpose-driven governance and dividends of democracy.

“There is no factional or parallel leadership in Anambra chapter of PDP, those who wish to take over leadership in Anambra should wait until Dec. 3, 2021 when our tenure will be over.

“At the moment, there is no court order. No court judgment has faulted my leadership or given anybody any power to act, we are product of duly organised party state congress,” he said.

Nwobu said the new brand of PDP had become the most sought after party in Anambra, going by the huge number of aspirants expressing interest to contest on the party’s platform.

He said the party would use the wide acceptance to its advantage by ensuring that all process leading to the election including primaries were democratic, transparent, fair and credible.

“The large number of aspirants under our party shows that they have seen in the PDP an organised party poised to bring good leadership to Anambra, they want to ride on the brand that we have created in Anambra.

“Nobody is getting any undue advantage over anybody, nothing can be farther from the truth, I have a track record of credibility.

“I will not make myself to manipulate any process, rather I will make myself available for a transparent process,” he said.

He added that he would make every aspirant see that the primary election was not only transparently done but was also fair.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: