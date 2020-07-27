PDP campaign council condemns attack on party’s entourage at Oba of Benin’s Palace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Chairman, PDP national campaign council on Edo governorship election and governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has condemned the attack on the party’s entourage, including state governors, at the Palace of Oba of Benin on Saturday by thugs during the flag-off of its campaign.

Governor Wike, who described the attack as despicable, said the council has commenced an investigation into the roles played by certain individuals, including a businessman in the dastard and desecrating act.

The campaign is also looking into the roles played by one Kabaka in the attack against the leadership of the party.

In a late statement on Sunday night signed by the secretary of the campaign council, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party urged the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to “understand clearly that there is a limit to intimidation and thuggery, particularly in this election.”

The statement reads: “It is highly irresponsible for anybody to attempt to harass, intimidate or cause harm to an assemblage of governors and leaders of the PDP, let alone at the palace of the highly revered Oba of Benin.

“We are already investigating this attempt and if we confirm the involvement of the said businessman, the APC gubernatorial candidate or the said Kabaka, we will not hesitate to take a strong and very decisive action. Enough is Enough!

“The ancient seat of the Oba of Benin is respected and revered across the globe. As a mark of honor for the Oba of Benin, the governors and leaders of our party considered it imperative to pay a visit and honour the monarch.

“It is therefore reprehensible that any true Bini son or daughter will choose such an occasion to demean the monarch and his chiefs.

“While we leave this to the decision of the Oba and his council, we want to place on record that no motley group of political vagabonds will be allowed to embarrass us in this campaign.

“We counsel the said businessman, the APC gubernatorial candidate and the said Kabaka to desist from further plans to cause mayhem as those who sow a wind should be ready to reap the whirlwind.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

