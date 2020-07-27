Pastor’s son, 5 others nabbed over alleged rape of minors in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

A pastor’s son and five suspected rape and sex offenders are now cooling their heels in the cell of Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Ikoy Akpanabia, Ibesikpo-Asutan council of the State.

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP N-Nudam Fredrick, in a statement, weekend, said all the six offenders including the pastor’s son confessed to having carnal knowledge of their victims.

He said, “Following a complaint on June 30 around 5 pm, operatives of Mbo Division apprehended one Edet Godwin Edet ‘m’, 27 of Ntaikang in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area, who forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old girl.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect, Edet, who worships in the same church as the victim, lured her under the pretext of employing her as a salesgirl in his provisions shop, and thereafter took the advantage by raping her.

“And in Edet’s bid to send the girl away, he accused her of stealing N500 and in the process inflicted a deep injury on her head with a machete.

“Following a tip-off on July 3 around 2.30 pm, operatives of Ikot Abasi Division apprehended one Inyang Ufot Umoh ‘m’, 45, of Ikwa in Ikot Abasi LGA, who forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of an 8-year-old girl on April 3, 2019.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

