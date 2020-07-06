Parents should help develop their kids’ talents, Says ‘King Steve Benjamin’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

The Nigerian fast rising singer and composer, King Steve Benjamin has urged parents to pay attention to the talents of their children and wards.

King Steve Benjamin made the call while speaking to the press, on caregivers and what is expected of them in development of children’s talents.

Russian based Computer Engineering students relayed how being in the local church choir with the encouragement of his parents, as a little boy, helped him develop his singing and composing prowess.

He therefore encouraged parents to be conscious of what their children love and their ability to do them effortlessly and happily.

“Parents should be encouraged to be conscious of what their kids love doing. Some of these latent gifts may be a key to their greatness. This is why education of the children should not be left for the teachers alone. Parents must get involved.

“It is painful that most talents have been wasted through forced careers. I am not saying that the children should not be encouraged to study some lucrative courses but we cannot throw away those natural talents because therein lie their future.

“There are others who have multiple talents and hobbies. I believe we should be able to guide these children appropriately especially at their foundation level. That’s what matters.

“I am studying Computer Engineering in Moscow. I love my course of study. I love Music and this has been there since childhood. How could I have felt if I had been unable to develop it?

The artist, a Computer Engineering student in Moscow, who described his music style as Afro-Pop, revealed that he is close to putting pen to his contract, a development he said will take his career “to higher level.”

Meanwhile, self-style Afro-Pop star has been consistent with hit songs amongst which are Konto and Ifeoma with other thrilling tracks.

