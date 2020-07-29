Oyo to set up employment scheme for repatriated indigenes

Kindly Share This Story:

…Warns motorists against overloading, overspeeding during Sallah

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State government has disclosed that it is working towards setting up an employment scheme that would provide working opportunities for repatriated Indigenes of the state.

The Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), Mogaji Akin Fagbemi disclosed this after a meeting he had with the Senior Special Adviser to Governor, Seyi Makinde on Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu, yesterday.

Fagbemi said discussions at the meeting centred on how the department of Diaspora Affairs could effectively partner OYRTMA in the area of providing opportunities for Oyo State indigenes who for one reason or the other have to return home from several parts of the world, where some have been subjected to various degrees of inhuman conditions or harsh and hostile work environments.

While commending the SSA on what he called her laudable initiatives, Fagbemi reiterated the commitment of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to the welfare of the good people of the state at home and abroad.

His words: “It is important we appreciate our leader and Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde for putting the people of Oyo State first in all his directives, policies and governance model.”

“Secondly, I must personally commend you, the SSA, for the tremendous job you have been doing since your nascent appointment by the governor, particularly in seeing to the repatriation of stranded and oftentimes helpless sons and daughters of Oyo State.”

“On our part, we are ready to join hands with you to make life easier for the returnees, we shall create a special arrangement and training for those of them you recommend and subsequently co-opt them into our ‘OYRTMA Mayor Scheme’ so as to enable them to earn a living through government-provided-stipends whilst contributing significantly to the economic growth of the State by ensuring the free flow of human and vehicular traffic across the state.”

“In addition, this would help take them off the street as they struggle to reintegrate back into the contemporary Nigerian society, it would reduce crime rate as it remains a known fact that an unemployed individual is a reserved soldier for destruction,” he noted.

In her words, Hon. Bolanle Sarumi appreciated the collaborative gesture of the OYRTMA boss, saying the scheme would serve as an opportunity for the young repatriated indigenes of the state to be useful for themselves and the society.

“This scheme will serve two main purposes, one is the pride the individual will have to serve the society for a greater purpose and the most important being the opportunity to have something doing in the interim.”

“It is a sign of better things to come for the youths of Oyo State, they have seen that the present administration has been doing everything in its programmes, policies and actions to favour the youths and the less privileged in the society.”

Meanwhile, the State Road Transport Management Agency (OYRTMA) has called on motorists to apply caution while going about their journeys during the Sallah period.

Dr Akin Fagbemi said officials of his agency would be on all major roads to maintain routine traffic regulations during and after the Sallah celebration.

