Over 25 burnt to death as tanker explodes in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

A tanker carrying petroleum products along the Benin/Sapele highway, around Koko Junction, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State today (Wednesday) exploded, burning to death more than 25 people.

The inferno which also consumed other 10 vehicles was said to have happened at about 10:27 am.

Mr Friday Akowe, who claimed to witness the incident told Vanguard that the tanker fell while trying to avoid a bad spot on the road “it did not explode immediately, it was when people were coming close to see if the driver and the occupants at the driver seat were injured when the tanker suddenly exploded burning 25 people or so beyond recognition,” he said.

ALSO READ:

The victims of the incident were burnt beyond recognition and the burnt vehicles were said to be the ones behind and in front of the tanker.

However, another source who craved anonymity told Vanguard that the tanker exploded immediately it fell, “poor farmers who had come to trade their farm produce were the ones badly affected” it was like a movie, I have never seen anything like this” the source was sobbing.

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, officials and security agencies were sighted at about 1:32 pm removing the burnt victims, while some of the injured ones have been taken to Oghara, close to Koko, for treatment.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: