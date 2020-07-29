Osun state empowers 30 cocoa farmers with N5m loan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

About 30 cocoa farmers on Wednesday benefited from the loan facilities provided by Osun State Government as a means of supporting farmers and promote agriculture in the State.

The loan, according to the government, was aimed at boosting cocoa production and increase the farmers’ yields for this year’s growing and harvesting season.

A statement issued by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s Spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, stated that the General Manager, Osun Micro-Credit Agency, Mr. Dayo Babaranti, said similar gesture had recently been extended to cassava and tomatoes farmers in the State.

He said the agency was determined to support the economy of the State as it is ready to revive micro, small and medium scale enterprises.

“We are here to distribute N5millon loan to 30 individual cocoa farmers in the four major cocoa growing councils in the State, namely Ilesa-West, Ilesa-East, Atakunmosa-West and Atakumosa-East respectively.

“This support is given to farmers for them to purchase chemicals and other things they need to spray and prevent cocoa from infections that usually to reduce their productions ahead of this year’s growing season.

“So, with this little support, our farmers can have access to some of the farm inputs to support their activities and increase their production.

“I urge the beneficiaries not to divert the funds but apply it on what it was meant for which is to support their farming activities,” he said.

Responding on behalf of others, the Chairman, Agbewumi Cocoa Group, Mr. Ajibade Moshood, commended the commitment of the state government to revamp agriculture.

Moshood, who assured of the timely repayment of the loan, said, “We shall use the fund for the purpose it was meant for.”

