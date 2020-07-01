Osun SSG, Oyebamiji, tests positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The secretary to the Osun State Government, Wole Oyebamiji has joined the list of high profile Nigerians who tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement credited to the state Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, confirmed the news with 10 more new cases in the state.

Isamotu blamed the rise in new COVID-19 cases to the lackadaisical attitude of the residents in the state.

“If you observe, our cases have been on the rise consistently in the last two weeks or so. The reason is simple. Our people are beginning to be too casual about the spread of the virus. The lack of strict adherence to safety protocols and guidelines is one of the main reasons for the rise. As a matter of fact, we are beginning to suspect that we have community transmission around Ilesa axis,” he said.

“Government is reviewing the cases. Soon, we shall announce other stricter measures to contain the spread of the virus in that axis.

“Today, we intensified our enforcement drive. All those arrested were made to go through a compulsory course on COVID-19 preventive protocols. We will go a step further by setting up a mobile court to try and sentence violators of safety protocols and guidelines. We must collectively join hands with the government to contain the spread of the virus.

“Also, I want to confirm to you that our SSG and some of the staff around him have tested positive to the virus. But they are all in stable condition and are receiving adequate medical care.”

Isamotu also revealed that with the latest development, there are 74 active cases in the state as of June 30.

Out of a total of 127 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 48 patients have been discharged while five deaths have been recorded.

