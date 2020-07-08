Osanebi congratulates Gov. Okowa at 61

Kindly Share This Story:

Member representing Ndokwa East State constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his 61st birth anniversary, today 8th of July, 2020.

Osanebi in a statement this morning felicitated with the Governor on the milestone celebration and prayed that God grants him and the first family, as birthday gift; speedy recovery and their heart desires, with many more years of outstanding service and leadership to the good people of Delta State and Nigeria.

Osanebi noted that at 61, the Governor has demonstrated unusual capacity, strength and charisma, adding that his strategic approach to the transformation of Delta State and Empowerment of her citizens is second to none.

“On behalf of my family and the people of Ndokwa East State constituency, and on my own behalf, I write to express warm felicitations to you, your Excellency, on the landmark occasion of your 61st birth anniversary.

“As you deservedly celebrate this glorious day, it is my prayer that Almighty God, grants you all round refreshing as he richly prosper you and continue to order your steps, blessing you with good health and fulfillment in the many more years of worthy service ahead of you,” the lawmaker wrote.

