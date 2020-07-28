Ortom orders reopening of schools August 4

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – Benue State Government has directed the reopening of schools on August 4, 2020, for final year classes in compliance with the recent directive of the Federal Government.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar who made this known Tuesday while briefing newsmen shortly after meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom said pupils in primary six and students in JSS3 and SSS3 were the ones affected by the directive.

Professor Ityavyar said the West African Senior School Certificate Examination would commence on August 17 with other examinations such as Mock SSCE and Junior Secondary School also scheduled to commence in no distant time.

He said “government has put necessary measures in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19 among the pupils and students, parents are also to make provision for face masks and other safety measures.”

On the planned handover of missionary schools in the state to their owners, Professor Ityavyar said the Governor had approved a committee headed by the Secretary to the State government SSG, Professor Anthony Ijohor to look into the issue and report back within one week.

He explained that members of the committee were drawn from government and the church.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: