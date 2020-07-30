Oriental Energy commences 2020/2021 scholarship programme

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

Indigenous marginal field operator, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, said it had commenced 2020/2021 University Scholarship Award Scheme for undergraduate students in Akwa Ibom.

In a statement in Abuja, Corporate Communications Manager, Oriental Energy Resources, Sam Umukoro, stated that the programme is for students in Effiat and Mbo communities in Akwa Ibom State.

He explained that in Akwa Ibom State, the company is currently focusing its social investments in education, community health and enterprise development.

According to him, since commencement of the scholarship award scheme, more than 1,000 students in universities across Nigeria had benefited.

He further noted that the company was currently working towards completing a science laboratory complex at Community Grammar School, Ebughu, Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He explained that the solar-powered building and associated infrastructure would have West African Examination Council-standard equipment and accessories for the study and learning of the three core science subjects of Biology, Chemistry and Physics by students before the end of this year.

Commenting on the scholarship programme, Managing Director of Oriental Energy, Mr Ignatius Ifelayo, said: “The underlying philosophy behind our social investment is to create sustainable footprints through projects and programmes that improve the general quality of life in communities within our area of operation and for the people Akwa Ibom State in general.

“Our delivery strategy creates room for host community ownership to ensure sustainability. As such, we place emphasis on social investment initiatives that respond to stakeholder needs.”

Also speaking, Head of Community and Government Relations of Oriental Energy, Dr. Uwem Ite, said the university scholarship award scheme is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to contribute to human capital in Akwa Ibom State.

The company said details of the application process, including eligibility criteria and supporting documentation would be found on its website, adding that entries would close on August 31, 2020.

Umukoro said the company introduced the online application system last year to ensure transparency, as well as a more efficient and cost-effective application process.

He explained that applicants for the scholarship scheme were expected to have obtained admission for undergraduate studies in a recognised Nigerian university.

He further stated that shortlisted candidates would be invited via e-mail for an aptitude test, noting that based on test results, awards are made to successful applicants for a maximum duration of four years, subject to continuous satisfactory academic performance.

Oriental Energy Resources is an indigenous oil exploration and production company founded in 1990 by Dr. Muhammadu Indimi.

The company operates two marginal fields in offshore Akwa Ibom, Ebok (OML 67) and Okwok (OML 67), as well as one oil mining lease OML 115.

