Oracle partners Wificombat to empower 200 teachers on coding education

By Juliet Umeh

No less than 200 computer science teachers in Nigeria received a comprehensive training on coding recently, as Oracle Academy partnered with WiFiCombat Academy to organize a two-week virtual computer science training themed: “Oracle Codeweek (Nigeria) Summer Boot Camp”.

The training was focused on the development of Android applications using Java language and was a follow up on the training of previous years which focused on the use of Greenfoot, Alice or Oracle SQL software for creating animations, databases and presentations.

The virtual training event which was earlier scheduled for April but had to be rescheduled to a later date as a result of the pandemic saw 60 percent of participants come from Lagos.

Lagos was followed by Abuja 23.3 percent. Other participants joined from Akwa-Ibom State, Makurdi, Port-Harcourt, Nasarawa State, Kaduna, Anambra State, Enugu State, Calabar, Ondo State, Ekiti State and Ogun State.

Oracle said each week of the training, started with a preparatory webinar to assist participants in the download and installation of required components (Java Development kit, SDK and Android Studio ID) and over the course of each week, participants were led through a thoroughly detailed training by the facilitators who proved to be more than resourceful.

Founder of the WifiCombat Academy, Dele Tejuoso, said that the training was an investment against all odds and an indication of their commitment to the progressive education of computer science educators in Nigeria.

Tejuoso who also represented Oracle Academy Programmes Manager, Sub Saharan Africa, Mrs. Sefunmi Durojaye, said: “We shall make the necessary adjustment to accommodate more participation from teachers as we are not insensitive to the possible challenges of inconsistent power supply, poor internet connection and unavailability due to other engagements.”

She encouraged participants to reach out to their colleagues so that they too could take advantage of the opportunity.

The team of facilitators led by Mr Kolade Balogun, took participants through familiarization with the working environments, troubleshooting and solving all impending challenges of installation that might hinder full participation, explaining that the functionality of the Android studio has many dependencies as the app is frequently updated for optimization.

Balogun delved into what he themed “Introduction to the Development of Android Applications using Java” through a series of PowerPoint slides shared on Zoom (while other facilitators attended to questions from participants in the chat section).

He urged participants to be patient through the process, especially to pay close attention to mastering the basics; he said, “As intending programmers, your journey to becoming a professional only begins with this training but shall evolve as you begin to practice and gain experience from taking on projects.”

