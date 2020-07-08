Kindly Share This Story:

Majority leader resigns

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Ondo state House of Assembly has suspended two lawmakers for unruly behavior amidst the impeachment plot against the state deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

The suspended lawmakers are the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Iroju Ogundeji, Hon Adewale Williams and Favour Tomomemo

Also, at the plenary today, the Majority leader of the Assembly, Hon Jamiu maito from Akoko northwest announced his resignation as the majority leader of the assembly.

The letter of his resignation was read by the clerk of the Assembly, Bode Adeyelu at plenary.

The three suspended lawmakers and the Majority leader that resigned were amongst the nine lawmakers that dissociated themselves from the impeachment of the defected deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

Ajayi was served an impeachment notice which was signed by 14 lawmakers on Tuesday.

The deputy governor claimed that he was yet to be served the impeachment notice as on Tuesday evening.

