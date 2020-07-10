Ondo Chief Judge rejects impeachment move against defected deputy governor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu, has rejected the move by the state House of Assembly to impeach the defected deputy governor.

Justice Akeredolu’s rejection was contained in a letter she wrote to the House of Assembly in response to a directive that she should constitute a seven-man impeachment panel to probe the state’s Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

The Chief Judge in her response rejected the request on the ground that the two-third majority required by the 1999 constitution for setting up such a probe panel was not formed in the house of Assembly.

Only 14 out of the 26 members of the Assembly signed the impeachment notice with nine members dissociating themselves from the impeachment plot.

The nine members have also written a letter to the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Akeredolu, dissociating themselves from the ongoing plans to impeach the Ondo deputy governor of the state.

The lawmakers are Rt. Hon. Iroju Ogundeji (Deputy Speaker), Hon. Jamiu Sulaiman Maito, Hon. Rasheed Olalekan Elegbeleye, Hon. Tomide Leonard Akinribido and Hon. Samuel Edamisan Ademola.

Others are Hon. Favour Semilore Tomomewo, Hon. Festus Akingbaso, Hon. Adewale Williams Adewinle and Hon (Barr.) Torhukerhijo Success.

