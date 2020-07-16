Ondo: APC Screening Appeal C’ttee clears 12 aspirants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC said its governorship nomination Screening Appeal Committee for the Ondo State Governorship Primary Election has cleared 12 aspirants for its July 20 Primary Election.

Deputy Spokesman of the Party, Mr. Yekini Nabena who disclosed this in a statement late-Wednesday said the committee has submitted its report to Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

The screening committee had reportedly disqualified Dr. Segun Abrahams, an ally of a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

However, the Appeal Committee has now cleared him alongside 11 aspirants to contest the Party’s forthcoming primary election.

The 12 aspirants are Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, Joseph Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjemi John, Olayide Owolabi Adelami, Kekemeke Duerimini Isaacs and Olusola Oke Alex SAN.

Others are Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele, Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola C., Adetula Olubukola Olarogha O., Dr. Abraham Olusegun Michael, and Dr. Nathaniel O. Adojutelegan.

“The Ondo State APC governorship primary election is scheduled for July 20, 2020, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 10, 2020, for the governorship election”, the statement added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: