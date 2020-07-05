Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee: Ekimogun roundtable backs Akinkugbe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A group, the Ekinmogun Round Table in Ondo state has described the appointment of Nimi Akinkugbe as Ambassadorial nominee for Ondo State as a plus to the state and the nation in general

While lauding President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment, the group said Nimi Akinkugbe ” is a resourceful person that will do the nation proud.

Recall that the appointment of Akinkugbe, a native of Rivers State but married to an Ondo state indigene had generated furore in the media and among political stakeholders in the state.

The secretary of the group, Olusola Akinbinu, however, condemned the attempt by any individual or groups to deny her of her Fundamental Human Rights.

Akinbinu said that “Akinkugbe is eminently qualified by virtue of her academic and career achievements and also her state of origin which is Ondo”.

“Nimi is happily married to Yinka Akinkugbe, a native of Ondo Kingdom in Ondo West Council Area of Ondo State and has over the years displayed very outstanding philanthropic gestures towards Ondo state people home and abroad.

“Nimi’s contribution to the growth of our community is also worthy of commendation.

“Hence, by undisputable implication, she is by right of marriage, an indigene of Ondo Kingdom in Ondo State, and a resourceful person to represent Nigeria”

The group cited the case of Osun State-born Senator Folasade Grace Bent who represented Adamawa South in the National Assembly in 2007.

” Apart from Akinkugbe’s academic achievements which stand her out, she is equally fit to represent Ondo state by virtue of marriage which is in accordance with the amended Federal Character Commission Act of 2017.

According to them “Section 2, Part II of the Federal Character Commission (Establishment, etc) Act, (Amendment Bill), 2017 gives married women the option of choosing the indigeneship of their fathers or husbands.

” lt is undeserving to discriminate against women and their rights in this modern age.

The group noted that ” We can tell the world that she is our Amazon and every lover of good development in Ondo state is happy with her nomination.

