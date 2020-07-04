Omotola, Genevieve profiled in new books on leadership, success

Kindly Share This Story:

With decades of acting experiences and successful careers, popular Nollywood actresses Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and other successful movie stars, business executives and musicians have been profiled in two new books by Publisher and Editor in Chief, ‘Yes International!’ Magazine, Azuh Arinze.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde MFR is a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model. Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995; the leading actress has appeared in 300 films, selling millions of video copies.

Genevieve Nnaji is a Nigerian actress, producer, and director. She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actor to win the award. In 2011, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to Nollywood.

The success stories of both actresses are featured in the new books alongside other high-profile individuals and lessons from Azuh Arinze’s journalism career.

Azuh Arinze announced the launch of his literary pieces titled, Success Is Not Served A La Carte and Encounters – Lessons From My Journalism Career, at an exclusive virtual media event on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The book also highlights some of his encounters with the likes of Jim Ovia, Dele Momodu, Onyeka Onwenu, Tony Elumelu, Dora Akunyili Bianca Ojukwu, Olusegun Osoba, Rotimi Amaechi, Festus Keyamo, Gbenga Adeyinka and Julius Agwu amongst others.

