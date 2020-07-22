Omo-Agege tasked on patronage

Kindly Share This Story:

The political support base of the Senate’s Deputy President, Ovie Omo-Agege, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State has called on him to remember and appropriately consider for patronage known, loyal and committed members of All Progressives Congress, APC, who fought for his victory at the polls, whenever opportunities for reward arose.

The call was made by APC Stakeholders Forum in Ethiope East during a meeting held in Isiokolo.

Chairman of the group, Chief Ufuoma Deniran, told journalists shortly after the meeting that the call was imperative to avoid undue criticism of the actions of the Deputy President of the Senate.

According to him, it was the collective efforts of APC party faithful, whose commitment and loyalty secured victory for the Deputy President of the Senate at the 2019 polls “and we are proud to be associated with the victory, which a lot of people are enjoying today.”

He used the opportunity to congratulate Mrs Stella Okotete, who he described as one of their own, on her appointment as women leader of the APC national caretaker committee.

Deniran said Okotete’s appointment was a feat hitherto unaccomplished among politicians in Delta State at the national level.

