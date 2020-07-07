Okowa salutes James Manager at 60

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has felicitated Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator James Manager, as he clocks 60 years.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor commended Manager for his outstanding leadership and contributions to the successes recorded by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He said as pioneer Chairman of the party in Delta, the distinguished lawmaker worked very hard to ensure that PDP stood on a sound footing, which culminated in the winning streak of the party in the state.

Okowa described Manager, a fifth-term Senator, as a dependable political ally and a leader of inestimable value, adding that he was a patriotic Nigerian, gentleman par excellence, a team player, and God-fearing leader.

He recounted the contributions of the lawmaker to the well-being of his constituents and urged him to remain steadfast in that regard, noting that he (Manager) would be better fulfilled touching the lives of more people positively.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I wish to felicitate with the pioneer Chairman of our party in the state, Distinguished Senator James Ebiowou Manager, CON, on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary.

“As chairman, you set the pace for the party’s invincibility in all contests in the last 21 years of our democratic process in the state.

“At 60, the remarkable and invaluable contributions you have made to national development of the state and its people are sterling and indelible.

“As one of the most ranking senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you have continued to show an example, even as your life epitomizes the ideals of diligence, humility, perseverance, focus, and dedicated service,” he said.

The governor prayed that the Almighty God would grant Senator Manager longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation and humanity.

