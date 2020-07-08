Oharisi hails Okowa at 61

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

THE member representing Ughelli North Constituency II in the Delta State House of Assembly, Prince Eric Oharisi has described Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as a trustworthy Governor who is committed to the well-being of all Deltans.

Oharisi who is the Chairman, House Committee on Science and Technology, in a statement in Asaba on the 61st birthday anniversary of the Governor, said the birthday celebration was another milestone not only to Okowa’s family but to government and people of Delta state.

Emphasizing the sad incidents of the Covid 19 pandemic of which the Governor is marking the day from isolation, Hon Oharisi, said no pandemic can deny Deltans the joy of the goodness of God.

The Lawmaker prayed to God to take control over the challenges facing the first family of the state and to grant the Governor, wife and daughter speedy recovery.

Oharisi on behalf of his immediate family and the people of Ughelli North Constituency II felicitated with Governor Okowa on the birthday anniversary and prayed God to shower him and his household with more grace.

The Lawmaker enjoined Deltans to sustain their unflinching support to the Governor as he strives to leave lasting legacies that will outlived generations.

Vanguard News

